The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on July 6 that Western Timber Products, Inc. of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho has agreed to pay a $222,400 penalty for Clean Water Act violations.
During inspections in May 2019 and January 2021, EPA found the company failed to obtain the required Clean Water Act permits for timber processing facilities it operates in Council and Weiser, Idaho. The Council facility discharged both wastewater and stormwater without a permit and the Weiser facility discharged stormwater without a permit.
July 6, EPA
