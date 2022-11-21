Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

More than 45 employees and volunteers fanned out across the summit ridge of Brundage Mountain recently in an effort to preserve the whitebark pine.

Members of the group were armed with planting hoes, tote bags of seedlings, and a specific set of planting instructions for the 600 seedlings.

