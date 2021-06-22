Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

COLFAX — Whitman County Assessor Robin Jones died early Saturday morning, June 5, of cancer. She was 48. Jones worked for 27 years in the assessor’s office, serving as an assessor since her appointment in 2017 and election to a four-year term in 2018.

June 10, Whitman County Gazette

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments