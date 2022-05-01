Regional News standing
Jamie Zurzolo, producer of ‘Who Killed Lonnie Jones,’ has released the 16-minute documentary to the public on the internet. The documentary can be seen at http://vimeo.com.

According to a news release on Window on the Clearwater by Nancy Butler, Jamie and her mother, Jennifer Wood Zurzolo, were in Orofino Saturday for the three premiere showings at the Rex Theatre. All proceeds of the admission and concessions were donated to the financially struggling theater. The Rex is reported to be one of the last places Lonnie went the fateful night he was murdered.

April 27, Clearwater Tribune

