Avian influenza is infecting birds across Idaho, and Idaho Fish and Game is aware of the numerous cases of wild bird die-offs.

Live birds appearing ill should be left alone.

Dead birds can be double-bagged and placed in a trash receptacle as long as people wear gloves and a mask.

May 25, Clearwater Tribune

