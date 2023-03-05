Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and law enforcement on arson fires last summer which resulted in a Bonner County man receiving 10 years in prison.
Ryan Nathaniel Greene was sentenced for six counts of Arson III for burning forestland on both state and federal lands. Fortunately, the fires were extinguished before they grew very large.
