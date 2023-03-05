Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and law enforcement on arson fires last summer which resulted in a Bonner County man receiving 10 years in prison.

Ryan Nathaniel Greene was sentenced for six counts of Arson III for burning forestland on both state and federal lands. Fortunately, the fires were extinguished before they grew very large.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments