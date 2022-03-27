Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 588 today, March 24, authorizing wildland firefighters to receive hazard pay while working in dangerous conditions. This legislation underpins a movement to modernize the Department of Lands’ (IDL) wildfire management program.
“It’s important we lead the way in recruiting and keeping well-trained wildland firefighters,” Governor Little said. “It protects our communities, access to our forests, and our $2.4 billion forest products industry, a major driver for Idaho’s local and state economies.”
Without the hazard pay, after just two seasons 40% of IDL wildland firefighters do not return to work for the agency. This high turnover rate, given training requirements, is costly and potentially dangerous. Individuals seeking careers in fire, often use IDL to obtain certifications and experience, then move on to obtain permanent or higher-paying jobs elsewhere.
March 24, Idaho Department of Lands
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.