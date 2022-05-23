Regional News standing
The City of Winchester was awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for wastewater treatment plant replacement, according to Idaho governor Brad Little.

All CDBG grant awards are reviewed and recommended by the Economic Advisory Council and final approval is granted by the governor.

May 19, Lewis County Herald

