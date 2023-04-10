Regional News standing
The City of Winchester in Lewis County was awarded $4,300,000 to provide wastewater treatment and improve the collection system. Improvements include smoke testing, manhole and mainline rehabilitation, pressure pipeline replacement, lift station upgrades, nutrient reduction study, influent screening, blower replacement, yard pump station relocation, plant water system upgrades, stand-by generator replacement, control upgrades, aerobic digestion system expansion, and dewater and disinfection upgrades.

April 5, Idaho DEQ

