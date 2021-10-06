Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Oct. 5 that the cities of Winchester and Craigmont, Idaho have agreed to each pay a $15,000 penalty for hundreds of Clean Water Act violations at the cities’ wastewater treatment plants. Winchester’s plant discharges treated wastewater into Lapwai Creek and Craigmont’s plant discharges into John Dobb Creek.

During inspections in August 2019 and following a review of each treatment plants’ records, EPA found the cities regularly discharged wastewater into the creeks in excess of permit limits. Winchester also failed to maintain a quality assurance plan for all monitoring required in its permit.

In addition to each city paying the $15,000 penalty, both cities agreed to develop and implement a Facility Plan that will describe the specific actions, upgrades, and remedial measures to achieve and maintain compliance with the effluent limitations and requirements of their Clean Water Act permits.

Oct. 5, Region 10 – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

