Royalty tryouts to represent the Winchester Open Rodeo are scheduled at 2:30 p.m. July 5, with the 28th annual event to go July 6-7 at the Arena In The Pines. Rodeos are scheduled at 2:30 p.m. each day. Entries are at winchesterrodeo.com or by calling Diana Humphrey, 208-924-5840.
