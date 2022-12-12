The City of Winchester will have a Santa Parade on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at the fire station and going all around town.
Anyone wishing to light up a vehicle is welcome to participate with cash prizes for the top lighted vehicles $50, $30 and $20.
