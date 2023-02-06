Regional News standing
Lewiston police arrested a 54-year-old Las Vegas woman for attempted first-degree murder on Feb. 2 after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home at 821 21st Ave. in Lewiston.

Lewiston Police Officers responded to the veterans’ home at about 0815 hours (8:15 a.m.) for what was initially reported as a battery. Lewiston police detectives' investigation showed that nursing staff interrupted Sandra McCarty while she was on top of a patient with her hands over his mouth. McCarty left before police arrived.

