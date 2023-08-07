On July 25, Cordi McKinzie-Romero was sentenced on the charge of felony grand theft by embezzlement from Orofino Youth Soccer Inc., whose purpose is to raise funds for the support of youth soccer programs in the Orofino area while serving as the director for the nonprofit organization. The majority of stolen funds came from community fundraising activities. The defendant pled guilty to utilizing funds to purchase personal items, pay for meals at restaurants, shop online for products and goods for herself and her family, purchasing fuel, taking ATM withdrawals, among other uses. McKinzie-Romero was placed on three years of supervised felony probation, ordered to reimburse the program in the amount of $8,657.50 within one year, and ordered to complete a period of local jail.
July 26, Orofino Police Department
