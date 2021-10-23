Josh Davis surveyed his crews’ first work on the 443-home River District development in Cascade last week.
“It’s been three years in the process and our team is ready to get turning dirt on the project,” said Davis, who is the President of Granite Excavation and developer of the River District.
The project is located east of Idaho 55 and south of the North Fork of the Payette River.
Oct. 21, The Star-News
