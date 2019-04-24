Work recently started north of Winchester on Highway 95 to extend the passing lane by three miles in the canyon. Advance work to replace signage and guardrails has been going on as well as work on the shoulders. Drivers should expect delays. In late April or early May, crews will start rock removal. Rock removal will involve evening blasting and periodic closures of US-95.
April 18, Lewis County Herald
