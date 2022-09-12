Saturday, Aug. 13, HKD Martial Arts was visited and coached by a master of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ).
Eighth-degree Coral Belt Gilberto Carlos Cardoso has been training and competing in the martial art since 1983. Of the limited 50 in existence worldwide, 34 of these masters are sprinkled throughout the United States. While BJJ has been on the rise since the early 2000’s, training with a coral belt is extremely rare.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.