Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Saturday, Aug. 13, HKD Martial Arts was visited and coached by a master of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ).

Eighth-degree Coral Belt Gilberto Carlos Cardoso has been training and competing in the martial art since 1983. Of the limited 50 in existence worldwide, 34 of these masters are sprinkled throughout the United States. While BJJ has been on the rise since the early 2000’s, training with a coral belt is extremely rare.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments