During a four-day conference in Washington, D.C., the Upriver Youth Leadership Council’s (UYLC) Youth Advisory Board (YAB) learned how to be better leaders, prevent drugs, and experienced what life outside the Gem State was like.
The conference didn’t just teach the students about drug prevention and leadership, many of the students mentioned learning how to talk to people better and coming out of their shells.
