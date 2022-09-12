Madison Sloan is offering a chance for creative children and young adults up to age 20, to craft unique items to sell in the Kamiah Christmas Boutique.
In early November she will offer a business class to all participants. It will include how to display products at a booth, how to talk to people, effective pricing and personal finance. They will develop and practice an “elevator pitch,” so they can quickly explain their items to potential customers.
