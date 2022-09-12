Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Madison Sloan is offering a chance for creative children and young adults up to age 20, to craft unique items to sell in the Kamiah Christmas Boutique.

In early November she will offer a business class to all participants. It will include how to display products at a booth, how to talk to people, effective pricing and personal finance. They will develop and practice an “elevator pitch,” so they can quickly explain their items to potential customers.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments