Governor Little, Senator Carl Crabtree and Commerce Director, Tom Kealey, visited Orofino on Feb. 5, meeting with Mayor Sean Simmons, Ziply Fiber CEO Harold Zeitz, and local leaders.
After a tour of the facility, a brief meeting was held outdoors with County Commissioner Mike Ryan and Clearwater County Economic Development specialist Chris St. Germaine.
Governor Little commented. “Orofino was a good place to work on the Broadband connectivity as it has the right kind of base knowledge of what was needed to work.”
Feb. 10, Clearwater Tribune
