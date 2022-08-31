Jim Rehder at a meeting photo

Jim Rehder is pictured here at a Region 2 Behavioral Health sponsored meeting earlier this year.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — “We’re trying to bring the services to Idaho County that other counties already have,” Jim Rehder told the Syringa Hospital board July 26. He came to the board to speak about crisis recovery and care centers.

Rehder, of Cottonwood, has served as the Region 2 Behavioral Health Board chair for 11 years.

