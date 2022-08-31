GRANGEVILLE — “We’re trying to bring the services to Idaho County that other counties already have,” Jim Rehder told the Syringa Hospital board July 26. He came to the board to speak about crisis recovery and care centers.
Rehder, of Cottonwood, has served as the Region 2 Behavioral Health Board chair for 11 years.
He said Idaho County, and Grangeville in particular, has the most resources in the area; however, Camas Professional Counseling’s Tammy Everson is the only person in the area who is “bonafide to offer these services through.”
The problem, he explained, is her landlord has given her approximately one year at her current location, and, although funds are available from the state, they do not want to put funds into a property that will not be in use for the many years to come.
Rehder asked if the hospital had any extra space or if anyone knew of appropriate space in Grangeville.
“The funds are there,” to rent and/or renovate, he said. Crisis centers are a part of other communities in the region and have shown success, as well as community buy-in, he explained.
“I know our campus doesn’t have any extra space,” board chair Leta Strauss said. “Is there any businessperson in Grangeville who would like to donate space or see some potential rent income?”
Trustee Han Carlson questioned whether a mobile trailer might fit the needs, and many different locations were discussed.
Strauss said the board would keep its ears open.
“We may not be able to solve the problem, but we may be able to contribute to the solution,” she said.
Rehder reiterated he will continue to seek a secure, appropriate space in Grangeville.
At this and previous mental health meetings, it has been mentioned a hospital is an obvious partner as many clients have co-occurring disorders (mental illness and substance abuse) where care provider interaction and cooperation is valuable for long-term success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.