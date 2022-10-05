Reliance Center photo

Reliance Center is offering free medical services in Grangeville, taking its mobile medical unit to the community every other Wednesday.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — The nonprofit Reliance Center is now offering free medical services in Grangeville, taking its mobile medical unit to the community every other Wednesday.

Services will be offered from noon to 4 p.m., where the unit will be parked at 113 w. North Street. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments