Burned house photo

No lives were lost, but the entire house was destroyed by flames on Oct. 10.

 Contributed photo

“Prayers, good thoughts, and donations are welcome, and we are thankful for them,” said Jasmine Hicks, relief organizer for her in-laws, Randy and Michaelle Perdue, who lost their home and personal belongings in an Oct. 10 fire that destroyed their home on Long Bluff Road.

“No physical injuries were suffered,” she said, “just hearts broken, souls torn.”

Crews with Ridge Runner Fire Department responded to the incident; however, they were unable to save the structure and attached garage. The family also lost their dog in the fire.

“It’s pretty much a complete life restart,” Hicks said, as the family lost not only personal belongings, but as well property for their business, which they ran from their home.

On items, so far the Perdue’s basic clothing needs have been met, and they are temporarily living in a couple of campers. Hicks said a GoFundMe page (“Restart for Randy and Michaelle”) has been set up to take donations, as well as an account in their names at Cottonwood Community Credit Union. A donation check can also be taken to Family Eye Care in Kamiah.

According to Hicks, the relief effort is to assist the family in keeping income coming in as they work through recovery, and help the couple — whose home was not insured — to rebuild their home.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments