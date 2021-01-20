Identification of human remains discovered in late 2019 have yet to be identified, and information on status of the project is not immediately forthcoming.
A complete skeleton was recovered from along the Salmon River, following its initial discovery on Sept. 16, 2019, according to an initial Free Press story, when beachcombers located a few small pieces of bone that appeared suspicious to them, 10 miles downriver from White Bird. The bones were determined as of human origin by an Idaho State University forensic anthropologist.
An initial site excavation was conducted by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) later that month, at which point it was determined professional assistance was required to recover the remains. This involved the University of Idaho Anthropology Department, which conducted a further excavation on Oct. 1, with all remains being collected for testing.
According to ICSO Detective Jerry Johnson, the matter is not being considered criminal in nature. At the time of the bones’ discovery, a dental examination was conducted on the remains, which appeared to rule out any of the county’s missing persons.
According to U of I director of communications, Jodi Walker, “Our work here is ongoing and is part of an active investigation,” and no further comment was available.
While not being able to elaborate further, Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke stated that from an Ada County anthropologist review of investigation photos, how the remains were apparently positioned at the site appeared to resemble those found in old American Indian burial locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.