County law enforcement believe human remains found this past weekend are those of Riggins resident, Todd W. Hofflander, who went missing in the Seven Devils Area 10 years ago.
According to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) release, on Sunday, April 26, ICSO and the Idaho County Coroner, Cody Funke, were notified a hunter found what appeared to be remains of a human skull above Bernard Creek. The hunter located other items in the area, including a pack containing camping equipment and a digital camera.
On Tuesday, April 28, eight ICSO personnel were taken by jet boat to the mouth of Bernard Creek by Killgore Adventures. They then hiked approximately one mile in, where they located a portion of a human skull and other skeletal remains.
In September of 2010, Hofflander was reported missing and one of his last known locations was in this area. According to ICSO, officers were able to recover photographs off an SD card located in the pack, which belonged to Hofflander.
Everything found at the scene indicates these are the remains of Hofflander, according to ICSO; however, further testing will be done. Funke will be sending the bones to the Ada County Coroner for evaluation and DNA testing.
The family of Hofflander has been notified and ICSO stated it sends out its sympathy to them as they again deal with the loss of Todd.
ICSO thanked Kurt Killgore of Killgore Adventures for his assistance.
(0) comments
