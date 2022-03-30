Human remains were positively identified last week as those of missing New York man, Jessie Ferrieri , one of four persons who died in a 2018 single-vehicle accident in Idaho County’s upper Selway River back country.
Of these four fatalities, still unaccounted for is Jessie’s brother, Raymond. As the public’s discovery of remains led to resolving Jessie’s case, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out for vigilance from people who are out in this region this year.
“We’re asking again for them to be watching as they go out into that country to recreate this summer,” said ICSO Detective Jerry Johnson, and to pay attention to any unusual bones they may chance upon. Johnson also advised on what to do, depending on what they find and where.
“If they find bones, which might be human, below the high-water mark — if it’s just a bone or two — we’re asking them to treat them with respect, package it carefully and take it to us,” he said. “Because, in the interval, the river may rise or something may happen to it and it’s not there when we’re able to go back in. If they find bones or a partial skeleton above the high-water mark, please photograph and mark the location carefully, so we’re able to return to the site and examine it from there.”
Jesse Ferrieri, 22, and Raymond Ferrieri, 25, of Mahopac Falls, New York, were among six men who were involved in an early morning single-vehicle accident on May 21, 2018, on a back-country road approximately 50 miles west of Darby, Mont. The Chevrolet Suburban they were traveling in went into the Selway River near Paradise Camp, and of the six, two men escaped: Jesse Gunin and Jason Lewis of Georgia. The following month, the bodies of Reece Rollins, 22, of Terrebone, Ore., and Koby J. Clark, 21 of Bozeman, Mont., and Kuna, Idaho, were located in the river.
A lead in finding the Ferrieri brothers came Aug. 16, 2020, when a fragment of human bone was found near the Shearer airstrip, consisting of a right side upper jaw that included the lower orbit of the eye and three intact teeth. In response, three ICSO members flew into Shearer airstrip on Aug. 18, and searched the river both upstream and downstream for several miles from where the fragment was found. The searchers were unable to find any more human remains.
On Sept. 26, 2020, caretakers at the Selway Lodge reported that a possible portion of upper cranium had been found below the searched area. This bone fragment was determined to be human.
Both bone fragments were sent to the Idaho State Police Laboratory for DNA extraction and comparison. On March 17, 2022, ICSO investigators were advised that both bone fragments were those of Jessie Ferrieri, and his family was notified.
“I think they were expecting this sooner or later, and hoping for it,” Johnson said of the Ferrieri family, and ICSO extended its condolences to them.
To report finding of bones, contact ICSO, 208-983-1100, or Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke.
