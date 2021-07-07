COTTONWOOD — A six-year project is coming to an end as The Historical Museum at St. Gertrude sets to enter its final phase and be fully renovated for the public.
“The mission of the museum is to preserve the rich heritage of not only the Monastery of St. Gertrude, but also that of the Camas Prairie, Snake River, Salmon River and surrounding areas,” said museum remodel project director, Mary Schmidt.
In 2014, the museum was evaluated by outside experts and a five-year renovation plan was created by the museum remodel team, which also included employees Debra Graham, Shirley Gehring, and Krista Green, volunteer Frank Halter and Sister Joan Smith. Fund-raising and planning co-existed, and the work began.
“It has been a lot of work,” Schmidt admitted, “But we wanted to make sure we were best relaying the values of the sisters and sharing our area’s history through stories.
Phase 1 included The Sisters’ Journey Gallery. This exhibit weaves through the museum and tells the story of the Idaho Benedictine sisters, including their journey from Europe to America. This story of their lives includes their relocation to Cottonwood and the blue porphyry stone quarried from the mountains behind the monastery and used as cornerstones for the convent.
“Sisters helped mine that rock, as well, and it was difficult work,” emphasized Sister Kim Marie Jordan.
Today, the blue rock still stands as the foundation, and the red towers with golden crosses are a beacon across the Camas Prairie that beckon people from throughout the world to harken the doors of the county treasure.
Photos of the sisters throughout the years, items they have used — including domestic and home preservation tools, a printing press, desks and cobbler cart — are dotted throughout the museum. In the newly formed exhibits is also a “selfie station” where one can sit on an old, wooden chapel chair and take a picture against true-to-size wall art of a group of sisters in their habits.
“One thing we wanted to do was make the museum more interactive,” explained museum manager, Carla Nuxoll-Wilkins.
To that end, QR codes have been included along the flow. Visitors can use their phone cameras to scan the code, which then brings up further information.
“Obviously there is so much more information than we could put in one museum,” Schmidt added. “So, this has allowed us to add videos, further in-depth information and photos.”
In addition, there are exhibit guide sheets, flip books, a coloring station, and a place to try on wooden shoes and dress-up clothing in the fashion of Polly Bemis and Buckskin Billy to help bring a hands-on history experience to children and adults, alike.
Phase 2 included a special construction — handcrafted by monastery maintenance employee Calvin Bakie — titled “Sister Alfreda’s Attic Museum Gallery.”
“Sister Alfreda Elsensohn is the reason this museum is here,” stated Schmidt. “She was the preserver of history in the early days, and her little museum started inside the previous monastery building.”
The replica of her original attic museum, first opened in 1931 with a mineral collection from the National History Museum in Washington, D.C., offers interesting artifacts she saved and exhibited, includes minerals and gems, taxidermy (which, as a science teacher, was a class she taught), a Victrola and the ever-popular conjoined pig fetuses preserved in a jar.
“That is something the kids always remember, the pigs in a jar,” smiled Wilkins. “However, we want the entire to experience to more memorable; we want them to take away so much more, and with this renovation, we believe they will.”
Phase 3 was The Fascinating Lives Gallery and tells the stories of some of the area’s most interesting and famous characters, including Polly Bemis, Buckskin Bill, Winifred Rhoades Emmanual, Sam Emmanual, Ray Holes, Frances Zaunmiller Wisner and Bill Wassmuth, as well as sliding story panels on Tolo, Gertrude Maxwell, Frank Fenn, Grace Jordan, Earl Parrot and Sister Mary Paul Tacke.
“Polly Bemis is definitely one of the most popular exhibits,” Schmidt said. This includes photos, clothing, collectibles and more.
This phase also included an “Our Treasures Gallery” that allows the museum to exhibit unique artifacts that are not part of any major story, Schmidt explained, but “are rare gems in our collection.”
This also encompasses the “In The Spotlight Gallery,” which is a space to temporarily exhibit and tell the story of specific collections and take advantage of future traveling exhibits.
Phase 4 took on the From The Prairie to the Rivers Gallery A and tells the stories of how the area was settled, included mining, the Chinese in Idaho and the Nez Perce Tribe.
“Our exhibit on the Nez Perce is limited to our area’s portion of the story and we feel the Spalding Museum has done a fabulous job with sharing that entire history,” Schmidt added.
Phase 5 is From the Prairie to the Rivers Gallery B and tells the story of agriculture and includes the Cooper’s Ferry exhibit featuring a 13,000-year-old western stemmed point artifact from the Salmon River dig (made possible with support from David Sisson, Bureau of Land Management, Cottonwood, and Loren Davis, Oregon state University).
This area also includes the timeline wall exhibit which highlights 25 key events that provide context on how the area was settled.
The walls here encompass photos and stories of four people with vastly different backgrounds who settled on the prairie: Nezperce cobbler, Josiah Redwolf, German Keuterville mill owner, Charles J. Poxleitner, Austrian brewer, Joseph Schober and Ladd Arnoti of Hungary whose family settled in Cottonwood.
“The area has really been a melting pot,” Schmidt said.
Also in this area is “The Change Gallery,” that provides an opportunity to reflect on how household life has changed, maps and gem collections, and a small firearms collection.
New track lighting throughout the museum has been installed, various display panels have been fashioned from antique monastery doors and reader areas have been made using old altar rails.
