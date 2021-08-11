BOISE — Following testimony in a public hearing last week, the House Ethics Committee on Aug. 3 unanimously recommended Dist. 7A Rep. Priscilla Giddings be censured, saying she lied to the committee and to the public and engaged in other behavior detrimental to the Idaho House.
The committee also recommended Giddings (R., White Bird) be removed from her seat on the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee.
The full House still needs to vote on the committee’s recommendations before they take effect, a date for which has yet to be set by House leadership.
Last week’s hearing came about after 24 House members filed two formal ethics complaints against Giddings. The first was that she revealed the name and photo of the 19-year-old legislative staffer who accused former Dist. 6 Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, of rape. The second listed two reasons for conduct unbecoming — Giddings’ alleged actions in revealing the legislative intern’s information, and allegedly misrepresenting her actions when she appeared before the ethics committee during von Ehlinger’s hearing.
Giddings, who did not attend Tuesday’s committee hearing, denied all the allegations. She acknowledged posting a link to a Redoubt News story that included the name and photo of the 19-year-old House intern who accused then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape, but said that was within her First Amendment rights.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, one of five lawmakers on the bipartisan committee, suggested that was a lame excuse.
“All the evidence says you don’t disclose the name of a person who filed (a sexual assault) complaint,” he said. “You don’t put their picture on social media. You don’t do that if you’re involved in the organization. So I don’t see that we really have any choice but to find that what was done was wrong.”
House Ethics Chairman Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, said the strongest testimony he heard Monday was about owning what you do and admitting when you make a mistake.
“If there had been any remorse or repentance, all would have been forgiven,” Dixon said.
Giddings, by contrast, went so far as to say “there was no victim” in the von Ehlinger case, because criminal charges have yet to be filed.
Dixon said lawmakers shouldn’t help perpetuate distrust in government through their statements or actions.
“There will always be some mistrust in government, but we shouldn’t be responsible or perpetuating that by misleading the public,” he said. “Being less than truthful when testifying under oath can clearly be construed as conduct unbecoming.”
Sought for comment on the recommendation, Giddings said the committee ignored due process in the matter and acted in blatant conflict of interest.
“The chairman is hand-picked by lt. governor candidate, Scott Bedke, and the committee members are all beholden to the power Bedke wields as speaker,” Giddings said. “Today’s decision makes a mockery of Idaho’s ethical standards and demonstrates that we are over the target in exposing the rampant corruption of Bedke and his allies. And removing me from the committee through which I passed H140, the bill to shut down Speaker Bedke’s forced vaccine agenda, does not silence the voice of the people as Bedke hopes, it just brings new focus on this vital issue.”
In prior statements, Giddings said the complaints were politically motivated. She commented on this here, stating, “Speaker Bedke’s decision to run for lt. governor has been common knowledge since the beginning of this year, long before he trumped up these charges against me, and now he is using his office and tens-of-thousands of taxpayer dollars for his own campaign purposes.”
— Information used for this story includes coverage by the Lewiston Tribune and Associated Press.
