SYRINGA— Repair work is under way on Forest Service Road 101, better known as Smith Creek Road, where a landslide caused culvert failure and a road washout in 2019.
Smith Creek Road, located west of Syringa off of U.S. Highway 12, remains closed approximately two miles up from the highway for public safety during road repair activities. The contractor has been scheduled for up to 30 days to complete repairs. Once the work is completed, the Forest Service will re-evaluate the road closure and notify the public when it is lifted.
Closure information for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices.
