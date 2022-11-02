Slide damage on Clear Creek Road photo

A June 13 photo showing slide damage on Clear Creek Road.

 Contributed photo / Idaho County Road and Bridge

KOOSKIA — Motorists can expect traffic delays into mid-December on Clear Creek Road due to a repair project now underway.

Road construction began Monday, Oct. 31, approximately ½ mile south of the Kooskia Fish Hatchery. According to director Gene Meinen, Idaho County Road and Bridge Department, the project work includes repairing a roadway slide that occurred in the spring of 2022. Work will include excavation, placement of granular embankment, and drainage improvements.

