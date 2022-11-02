KOOSKIA — Motorists can expect traffic delays into mid-December on Clear Creek Road due to a repair project now underway.
Road construction began Monday, Oct. 31, approximately ½ mile south of the Kooskia Fish Hatchery. According to director Gene Meinen, Idaho County Road and Bridge Department, the project work includes repairing a roadway slide that occurred in the spring of 2022. Work will include excavation, placement of granular embankment, and drainage improvements.
Daily work schedule will be 7 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane at all times. Flaggers and/or a temporary construction traffic signal will be installed to allow traffic through the work zone during working and nonworking hours.
Construction will impact all through traffic on Clear Creek Road, including vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles. Through traffic is advised to avoid this area, if possible, during the construction period as there will be delays to all roadway users.
The construction is set to run through Dec. 16.
In a prepared statement, Meinen said, “We understand the challenges and inconveniences that the public will experience during the construction period and ask for patience and cooperation as we work to complete this project.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.