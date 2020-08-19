Mobilization started this week on repairs to the historic Lolo Motorway CCC Road.
According to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, heavy equipment started moving to the area on Monday, Aug. 17, with full operations getting under way the week of Aug. 24. While no road closures are anticipated, recreationists should expect delays due to construction activities.
The motorway was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, and it will be repaired at locations along a 34-mile stretch located on the Lochsa Ranger District.
Under the Historic Routes project, the U.S. Forest Service, with funding assistance from an Idaho Parks and Recreation Road and Bridge Fund grant, plans to improve drivability for the average SUV driver while retaining the rugged nature of the road. This will be done by repairing severe storm water runoff damage to the road surface and ditch and reconditioning the driving surface on Forest Service Road 500. In select places, this will include using special machinery to crush the in-place rock/boulders to manufacture surface aggregate for the road. Existing drainage features such as culverts and drivable dips will be repaired/maintained, and new drivable dips and culverts will be installed to correct drainage problems.
The agency stated historic routes on forest are, “critical to the rural economies of North Central Idaho communities.”
Since the repair of these historic roads began four years ago, 25.5 miles of the Elk City Wagon Road and 34 miles of the Magruder Corridor have been repaired, and this project performs work across 34 miles of Road 500 (Lolo Motorway CCC Road). Funding to accomplish additional road repair work on Road 500, to further improve public access and visitor experience, will be used to award Phase 2 of the project in the next few years.
U.S. Forest Service stewardship funds are also contributing funding to the planned drainage repairs for this project to accomplish watershed restoration objectives while supporting the local economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.