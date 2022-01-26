During their Jan. 18 meeting, the Idaho County commissioners approved an application for funds to replace the Lucile Bridge.
Engineer Mike Cook, who coordinated the application for the county, explained the Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) provides funding for roads and bridges which provide access to federal lands. If approved, FLAP would provide the entire cost, with no local matching funds required. Cook said the county is requesting $10.5-$12 million for the project. J-U-B Engineering assisted Cook with the grant application.
The 341-foot-long steel through truss bridge has a wooden deck. It was built in 1937 and reconstructed in 1975, according to the National Bridge Inventory.
FLAP funding prioritizes high-use recreation sites and economic generators according to the program description on the Federal Highway administrations’ website. Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) | FHWA (dot.gov).
The Lucile Bridge, which crosses the Salmon River, provides access via the Cow Creek Road to both the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, managed by the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. According to Cook, the Forest Service would like to manage timber west of the Salmon River, but the bridge is not adequate for logging trucks.
When contacted later for comment, Quentin Smith, the Recreation, Engineering, Lands and Minerals Staff officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, expressed support for the project.
“The existing bridge weight restrictions complicate our fire and fuels management options in the Cow Creek area. The bridge also provides key access to the Hells Gate National Recreation Area where trail systems lead to vast areas of public lands used for hiking, horseback riding, camping, and hunting. A new structure will ensure public and private access for many years,” Smith explained.
Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert added, “We greatly appreciate the opportunity to work collaboratively with Idaho County on this important project and the support of the Resource Advisory Committee which recommended contributing Secure Rural Schools Act funding to this project.”
