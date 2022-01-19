GRANGEVILLE — Conservatives looking to unseat Gov. Brad Little in the upcoming Republican primary have been hitting challengers with the same concern — split of the conservative vote — and the need for one strong candidate to get behind. Ammon Bundy was asked by area residents whether he would meet with other GOP contenders — Ed Humphreys and Janice McGeachin — on deciding that one.
“I agree [on concern of splitting the vote] but the end goal is not to replace Brad Little. It’s a good start but it’s not the end goal,” Bundy said. “The end goal is to secure the liberties of Idaho, and if you don’t do that right, by putting someone in who won’t do it, can’t do it and hasn’t done it, you haven’t accomplished a lot.” He said he is open to debates, as is Humphreys; however, McGeachin is not, and he sees these, and the primary, as the proper process to determine the right candidate. Rather, the issue here is with conservatives.
“Conservatives in Idaho need to get their minds in the right place on what a true conservative is,” he said, “who will fight for your rights, and then get behind that person.”
Bundy, 46, of Emmett, held a town hall meeting at the Grangeville Senior Center Saturday evening, Jan. 15, with more than 60 people in attendance. The two-hour event led with his family and work background, and the generational struggle of the Bundy Ranch with the federal government regarding grazing on federally managed lands. The second half included Bundy’s concerns with executive overreach by Gov. Little — notably in dealings with orders related to COVID — which motivated him to run for the office, and his goals to rein in that power.
“What this boils down to is the good old boys in Idaho have had unchecked power for way too long,” Bundy said, which has become, “...very detrimental to the liberties of Idahoans... There are no checks on these people, so the people of Idaho need to be aware and be the checks and balances.”
Bundy said Idaho under the COVID restrictions was the first state to arrest people for attending church and one of the first for not shutting down a business during the lockdown. He quotes Little’s concern for protecting the health of Idahoans in issuing executive orders declaring emergencies in 2020 but questions their timing as coinciding with two federal aid packages to the states — $50 billion and $2 trillion — noting Idaho had 136 confirmed cases when the extreme emergency was declared. Little overstepped his authority, he said, in authorizing a COVID financial advisory committee of his appointees that would direct such funds through the executive office, rather than through the Idaho Legislature.
“They’re [the legislature] supposed to decide where the funds go, and keep one person or small group from being corrupt with it, building their own power with it, lining their buddies’ pockets,” Bundy said.
Little’s orders violated protections set forth in the Idaho and U.S. constitutions on freedom of worship and assembly, he said, which put the people of Idaho in a precarious situation, notably in the shutdown of businesses, except those declared as essential.
“I don’t know about you, but paying my bills, feeding my family is pretty essential to me,” Bundy said.
Bundy was questioned on whether he would be effective as governor against the good old boy network, with the slow turnover in the legislature. He replied most of the usurpations of people’s rights are in the executive branch where he could work in stripping authority back to the legislature, minimizing government and putting checks and balances on abuse. He doesn’t see first starting in the legislature and working up, but would instead get “sucked into the corruption and backroom deals.... I intend to go into the office of governor, find out who the enemies of liberty are and who the friends are, where the waste is, and where the abuse is and properly use my position in restoring power belonging to the legislature.”
Bundy said the legislature needs leadership, vision and direction, and in pushing these issues from the top and the people pushing up on them, “there can be a tremendous amount of good that can come from that.”
Federally managed lands comprise 61 percent in Idaho, and the state foregos potential prosperity in their development and use. As well, this landlocks the state into building on prime agricultural ground to address Idaho’s housing crisis, and creates densely populated centers that vote against conservative principles and control the rest of the state. Bundy said most federal land is untitled, and is unappropriated land, and the state and counties have the authority to appropriate that land.
“Will there be a battle? Yes, there will be a constitutional battle, but it will be the state fighting that battle,” he said.
As governor, Bundy proposed to eliminate property taxes and to replace these with a consumption tax.
“What’s the problem with property taxes? It is the state saying they own everything,” he said, resulting in people never truly owning their homes, and the threat to the disabled, those temporarily unemployed, and especially the elderly in losing their homes to the state. At a 5 percent tax, based on a $400,000 home (average value in Idaho), that $20,000 is rolled into the mortgage to pay off once. On average, homes sell three to five times in a 30-year period, so that generates $60,000 to $100,000 in that same time for the government, he said. “And what’s the benefit to us? We own our homes.”
Bundy wants change to make Idaho a refuge to provide freedom for worship, trade, in raising families and decide what people do with their bodies.
“The purpose of the state is to secure the liberties of the people,” he said, “and I say we get control of the state and get it back to securing the liberties of people, so we can live as God-fearing people, as good neighbors and love God.”
