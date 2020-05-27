May primary results will be reported next Tuesday, June 2, for Idaho’s first all absentee ballot election.
Another one likely headed for the record books is voter turnout.
According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office (SOS), Idaho is on track to have the largest voter turnout of any non-gubernatorial primary election in its history, with the largest absentee request ever recorded.
“It’s a high turnout,” said Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman for this region’s election.
As of last Friday, May 22, the Idaho County Elections Office reported a total 10,313 registered voters, with 6,644 total requested absentee ballots and 5,577 received, so far (54 percent voter turnout, at this point). Of those received, 273 came from the county’s five mailout precincts (Slate Creek 1 and 2, Big Butte, Joseph and Lowell).
“On average, we’re getting 150 to 200 ballots a day,” Ackerman said.
In comparison to the last presidential primary election in 2016, Idaho County had 9,300 registered voters, of which 3,894 participated; a 41.59 percent voter turnout.
And voters are already planning for the November general election: Ackerman said they have received 3,743 requests for absentee ballots, so far.
Statewide, SOS reports more than 415,000 Idahoans had requested ballots as of May 22, which is 46 percent of the 907,342 registered voters at this time. For comparison, voter turnout in the 2016 primary election was 23 percent with 176,806 ballots cast.
Ballots will be counted and unofficial election results will begin to be released June 2, no earlier than 8 p.m. Official results will follow with the completion of the canvas by the Idaho County Commission at its June 9 meeting.
What county races are contested?
Three-term incumbent Sheriff Doug Giddings of White Bird faces challenger Doug Ulmer of Kooskia in the Republican primary. The winner in this race will face off in the Nov. 3 election against two Independent candidates: Steve Rodriguez of Slate Creek, and Casey Zechmann of Grangeville.
What state legislative races are contested?
For District 7A Legislative, incumbent Priscilla Giddings of White Bird faces challenger Dennis Harper of Orofino in the Republican primary.
For District 7B Legislative, newcomers Cornel Rasor of Sandpoint and Charlie Shepherd of Riggins face off in the Republican primary.
School levies to be decided
Cottonwood Joint School District (CJSD) 242 has set its levy request to its patrons at $325,000.
Patrons in Mountain View School District (MVSD) 244 will be asked to pass a one-year, $3.9 million levy.
Salmon River Joint School District (SRJSD) 243 will ask its patrons for a $525,000 levy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.