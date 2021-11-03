City voters approved revenue bonds to fund Grangeville water and sewer projects, and a mix of new faces and incumbents were elected to area school boards and city councils in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 elections.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed by the Idaho County Commission at its next meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Grangeville Revenue Bonds
Multimillion dollar revenue bonds were approved by Grangeville voters in Tuesday’s elections. In total, 411 voted in favor and 173 against on the $5.4 million water revenue bond; and 406 were in favor and 177 opposed to the $3.4 million wastewater revenue bond.
Cottonwood Joint School District 242
For the four-year-term zone 5 position, Patricia Alfrey of Ferdinand was elected with 54 votes. Casey Forsmann received 24 and Justyn Hanson received 19.
Mountain View School District 244
For the four-year-term zone 3 position, elected was Bernadette “B” Edwards of Grangeville with 290 votes. Vincent Rundhaug received 130 votes, Rebecca Warden 64 votes and Donald Alm 44 votes.
For the four-year-term zone 5 position, elected was Larry Dunn of White Bird with 229 votes. Katrena Hauger received 206 votes and Katie Matthews 108 votes.
Cottonwood City Council
For two four-year-term seats on the city council, re-elected were incumbents Keith Holcomb, 96, and Lynn Guyer, 84. Brett Miller received 41 votes.
For one two-year-term position, elected was Kristine Poxleitner Holthaus with 64 votes. Debby O’Neill received 54 votes.
Kooskia City Council
For two two-year-term seats on the Kooskia City Council, elected were Tina Ulmer, 53, and incumbent Dannette Payton, 46. Bill Amos received 17.
Stites City Council
For two four-year-term seats on the Stites City Council, elected were incumbents Josh Bradley, 28, and Bonnie Shannon, 7. Keith Schmidt received 5. Shannon and Smith were write-in candidates.
White Bird City Council
In a narrow race for one two-year term on the White Bird City Council, Rob Beeson was elected with 18 votes. Jacob Eller received 17 votes.
