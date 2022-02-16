COTTONWOOD — With a background in local government, Cottonwood resident Lynn Guyer is looking to apply that experience at the state level. The Idaho native has filed to run in the May 17 Republican primary election for Legislative District 7A.
Guyer’s range of concerns include issues that support rural communities — such as broadband, education and infrastructure — ensuring access to public lands, “...and also maintaining the conservative values we currently have, and nurturing those.”
Candidate filing opens on Monday, Feb. 28, and closes March 11. Legislative District 7 includes Idaho and Adams counties, and the southwest portion of Nez Perce County (which includes the Lewiston Orchards area). Currently the Dist. 7A seat is held by Priscilla Giddings (R., White Bird) who is running for state lieutenant governor in the May Republican primary.
Guyer spent 30 years with the Idaho Department of Correction, the last 13 years of which were as warden at North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood. He served on the board of trustees for Cottonwood Joint School District 242 for about seven years, and he currently serves on the Cottonwood City Council.
Guyer was born and raised in Weiser, and he graduated from Lewis-Clark State College. He and his wife, Sue, have three grown children and three grandchildren.
“Broadband is one issue we need to be working on for rural communities, because we are being left behind,” he said.
District 7 was listed as the worst in the state as far as access, according to a 2019 report from a governor-appointed task force. Since then, federal funding has been used to improve infrastructure to underserved communities — including in Idaho and Lewis counties — in a project conducted the last two years.
Guyer noted the disparity in access between this district and urban areas, notably in helping high school students prepare for college entry.
“That doesn’t sit well with me,” he said. “We need to have an even playing field across the state of Idaho.”
Also on his radar is protecting access to public lands for recreation. Guyer raised concern with private individuals and companies purchasing land that provides sole access to public lands, and then closing off that access to the public.
“You landlock this and there’s no way to get to it and to utilize it,” he said. Such access needs to be protected, he said, adding, work must be done to protect easements to continue once transferred to private ownership.
Informed by his service on the city council and serving as its sewer commissioner, Guyer raised concern with federal regulations impacting rural communities on wastewater discharge. Towns such as Cottonwood don’t have the tax base to raise rates to fund mandated upgrades and improvements.
“We’re struggling, and we don’t get a lot of support out of DEQ [Idaho Department of Environmental Quality],” he said, an issue being faced by other communities in the region, who are having to expend substantial sums to fund project development or be in violation and fined.
“This is something that needs to be addressed,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.