Idaho State Police is investigating Monday’s two-car collision on the White Bird grade that resulted in the death of a Reubens man.
Andrew Beck, 42, was pronounced deceased at Syringa Hospital, and next of kin was notified. A 69-year-old Riggins woman was also transported to Syringa for treatment of injuries suffered in the Oct. 24 crash. Of the pair, only the Riggins woman was wearing a seat belt.
ISP stated the crash occurred at approximately 7:24 a.m. at milepost 233, seven miles south of Grangeville. Beck was driving a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup southbound when he crossed left of center and collided head-on with a 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup, driven by the unidentified Riggins woman.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) reported both lanes of U.S. Highway 95 were blocked for nearly three hours as a result of the crash. Northbound traffic was detoured on Old White Bird Grade while semi- trucks were stacked at a turnout at the top of the grade. The roadway reopened at 10:08 a.m.
Assisting ISP on the incident were ICSO and Grangeville Ambulance & Extrication.
