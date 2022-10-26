Police tape image

Idaho State Police is investigating Monday’s two-car collision on the White Bird grade that resulted in the death of a Reubens man.

Andrew Beck, 42, was pronounced deceased at Syringa Hospital, and next of kin was notified. A 69-year-old Riggins woman was also transported to Syringa for treatment of injuries suffered in the Oct. 24 crash. Of the pair, only the Riggins woman was wearing a seat belt.

