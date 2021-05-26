KOOSKIA — The City of Kooskia is offering a $300 reward for information that leads to the apprehension of vandals doing damage in the Kooskia City Park and restrooms. The city hopes to reopen the facility this week.
The latest incident was reported earlier this month; however, according to public works supervisor, Carlos Martinez, the vandalism has been ongoing since the restrooms were opened this year.
“This was probably the fourth time and the worst damage done,” he said.
In this last incident, the city reported that, along with vandalism, inappropriate drawings, and human feces was smeared on the walls. Martinez estimated around $1,000 in damages. The restrooms will need to be cleaned and painted, and dividers in the men’s portion had to be epoxied back into the wall.
While the park is seeing a lot of use this year, the facility is also experiencing problems with litter and water balloons around the grounds and splash pad. The city asks users to pick up any and all garbage before leaving.
Those with information on park vandalism, contact either city hall at 208-926-4684 or the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at 208-926-4221.
