GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Board of Commissioners approved the announcement of a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for architectural services for a new jail and sheriff’s office complex. Statements of qualifications in response to the RFQ are due to the county on May 27, according to the timeline in the RFQ document.
The RFQ is posted on the Idahocounty.org website and other sites following a decision at the county commissioners’ meeting on May 3. Denis Duman, the lead commissioner for the project, said they will advertise this nationwide.
The county is seeking proposals from firms to evaluate the site, design the facility and prepare cost estimates. Following the design phase, the selected company will develop bidding documents and work with the county to select a construction contractor. Providing oversight and inspection during construction as well as keeping the project on time and at cost are also key roles for the firm chosen. Keeping the public informed about the jail project through the development of public outreach materials and facilitating any public meetings are included according to the RFQ document.
The board plans to select a contractor by June 14 after a committee of key county staff review the Statements of Qualifications that the county receives by the May 27 deadline. This phase is a qualifications-based selection and not a cost bid. Once the firm is selected the county’s team will negotiate a contract with the selected contractor.
“The design of the project takes careful consideration by our committee,” said Duman.
Money for the jail project is available to Idaho County through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funds. During discussions at the May 3 meeting, commissioners acknowledged the urgency of moving forward on this project. Ackerman confirmed that the ARPA funds need to be committed to a project by the end of the calendar year 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
In other county business, the board approved bids for fuel treatment projects on nine private properties in the Harpster, White Bird, Kamiah and Stites areas. The fuel treatments are designed to reduce fire risk to homes in the wildland urban interface. The project sizes vary from three to 13 acres, totaling 45 acres, according to a description in the call for bids. Fuel treatments include mastication, hand cutting, piling and chipping. Bids were accepted from Pony Creek Outfitters for the Fuller property for $5,500 and Rad Mulching for the Work, Goodwin, Liefveld, Wilker, Lynn, Stonebarger, Compton and Massey projects, totaling $126,340. A bid for one additional property was not accepted.
These types of fuel treatment projects are completed after a private property owner requests them and after assessment by Sandi Paul, Idaho County Fire mitigation coordinator. Secure Rural Schools (SRS) Title III funds the work, which is completed by contractors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.