RIGGINS — Proposals for improvements to the Riggins Park boat ramp will be presented for public review and comment at an informal on-site discussion on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Organized by the City of Riggins, the event will start at 3 p.m. at the Riggins Park gazebo and include Welch Comer of Welch Comer Engineers of Coeur d’Alene, to answer questions. The company was selected by the city to design improvements, and it has prepared an overall master plan and has started initial design work.
Boat ramp users have faced challenges when launching watercraft on the steep launch, accessed by a narrow and occasionally rutted roadway, which requires ongoing maintenance. To address these and other issues, the city developed a master plan in 2018 for improving the launch, parking lot and pedestrian circulation.
This summer, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation awarded $282,661 to the City of Riggins for its boat ramp project. According to a Free Press story, the city will contribute $50,000 in match toward the project to improve a deteriorating access road and boat ramp.
