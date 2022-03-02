RIGGINS — Riggins business owner Cindy Carlson recently announced her candidacy for the Idaho District 7 senate seat.
Candidate filing opened Monday, Feb. 28, for the May 17 primary election. Last day to file, for both state and local elections is March 11. That date (March 11) is the last day for voters to change party affiliation prior to the primary.
“I am excited and eager to serve the residents of District 7,” said Carlson, in a prepared statement. “I look forward to accurately representing the people of the region by defending our freedoms, fighting the rising cost of living expenses, and protecting our most valuable asset, our children.”
Carlson is a previous school board member of former Joint School District 241 and present Salmon River School District 243. She currently serves as secretary on the Helicopter Association International (HAI) RECA Working Group and is a member of HAI UPAC Working Group.
“I am a hard-core conservative and firmly believe I will represent the values of Idaho, Adams, and Nez Perce counties during my time in Boise,” she stated.
A resident of Riggins, she and her husband, Guy, have been running businesses together since 1986. The Carlson family has been ranching on the Salmon River for more than 100 years.
For information or to get involved in the campaign, email cindy@carlson4idaho.com.
