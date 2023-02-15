Cody Killmar and Fred Taylor photo

Riggins EMS workers (L-R) Cody Killmar and Fred Taylor will be attending a 14-month paramedic school beginning this month.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

RIGGINS — Two local EMS workers are making the choice to better not only themselves but also their communities in the process.

Fulltime Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District Chief Cody Killmar and EMT Fred Taylor will embark upon a 14-month paramedics course beginning this month.

