RIGGINS — Two local EMS workers are making the choice to better not only themselves but also their communities in the process.
Fulltime Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District Chief Cody Killmar and EMT Fred Taylor will embark upon a 14-month paramedics course beginning this month.
“This will be a great benefit to our community, as well as furthering our careers,” Killmar said.
With the taxing district voted yes on by the community kicking into place next year, the ambulance district will add three additional paid EMS workers; currently, Killmar is a full-time paid employee, and the eight licensed EMS workers are considered compensated volunteers who take on various shifts. In addition, there are seven volunteer ambulance drivers. Of the eight EMS workers, seven have recently completed the advanced EMT course.
Killmar graduated from Highland High School and went on to attend the University of Idaho where he planned to become trained as a high school agriculture teacher.
“As an idea for a hobby, I decided to take the beginning EMT course in Grangeville,” he said. He went on to become a patrol deputy in Riggins, and though it was a job he loved, when this current position become open, he knew it was meant to be.
“I love it,” he smiled. “I enjoy being able to continuously help people, especially when they are at their most vulnerable and really need someone they can trust.”
Killmar met his wife, Grace, who is from Winchester, in an EMT class. They married, moved to Riggins and have become invested in their community, including raising their daughters — Hazel, 2, and Claire, 9 months — here.
“I wouldn’t want to raise my kids anywhere else,” he said. “This is a small, wonderful community, and it’s a fun place to be.”
Fred Taylor grew up in White Bird and graduated from Salmon River High School.
“Coming to Riggins for high school was just the best move for me,” he said.
Following college at the University of Idaho, where he studied wilderness recreation, he became a river guide.
“I love the river and being a guide is wonderful — from the people I meet to the chances I get to be out on the water, fishing, hiking, just everything about it,” he said. “The only problem is during peak season, you barely get to see your family.”
Taylor and his wife, Lisa, who grew up in New Meadows and attended SRHS, have two children: son, Mackay, is 2, and daughter, Maizie, is a newborn. Lisa teacher preschool in Riggins.
He said being an EMT was a natural choice for his job as a guide, but he enjoys it for the assistance it can offer his community.
“And going on to become a paramedic will not only be a challenge for me and the career I want to eventually have as a fulltime EMS worker, will also be a huge benefit to the community — just having that higher level of care available to our patients,” he said.
The 14-month paramedic course through Madison County will start out with four-hour sessions online through Zoom, then will include clinical time with 14 12-hour shifts on a paramedic unit and 14 shifts in an emergency room. Following this, they will have to complete 336 hours of hands-on training with a paramedic ambulance in 24-hour shifts.
To complete the type of skills needed to pass the course, Killmar and Taylor will have to get their experience in larger areas, such as in McCall or Lewiston or even in Boise in Ada County.
“We’re really fortunate because the course is normally $12,000, but right now we’re able to get in on it for $6,000, so that’s definitely a blessing,” he emphasized.
The Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance Station on Riggins’ Main Street was updated last year to open up a meeting and kitchenette space upstairs, as well as add two bedrooms for EMS workers who are on call. This was paid for by funds the city receives as a City Resort Sales Tax.
“We did a lot of the work ourselves,” Killmar said of himself, his wife and other family members and volunteers.
He also said the city and community have been “incredibly supportive.”
“We cover a large area from Elk Lake Road past Pinehurst, into Adams County to Black Hawk Bar right before Slate Creek, into the Seven Devils and to the end of Salmon Road by Vinegar Creek,” he explained. “It’s a huge responsibility and one we take very seriously.”
“We all look forward to what we can do for our community and all the people we serve,” Killmar added.
