A Riggins man was charged today with aggravated assault upon a peace officer, a felony, resulting from last week’s pursuit that ended with his being shot after stopped in Ferdinand.
Sean L. Anderson, 52, is currently incarcerated in the Spokane County Jail pending extradition to Idaho, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
The case remains under investigation, and those with information regarding this event should contact detectives with Idaho State Police District 2 in Lewiston.
The charge against Anderson resulted from an incident that started with an early morning traffic stop last Saturday, July 18. According to ISP, a Lewis County deputy stopped a driver on U.S. Highway 12 at approximately 2:47 a.m. The driver initially stopped for the deputy but he then drove off, which began a pursuit. Other local agencies, including a second Lewis County deputy, an Idaho County deputy and a Nez Perce Tribal Police officer assisted in the pursuit.
The driver, later identified as Anderson, eventually stopped in a residential area outside of Ferdinand in Idaho County where Anderson is accused of using a shotgun and firing it in the direction of a Lewis County deputy, after which the officers returned fire. None of the officers was injured.
The suspect, Anderson was hospitalized for injuries sustained when the officers returned fire. He was medically released from a Spokane hospital Thursday, July 23. Upon release, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested Anderson on the aggravated assault charge, which includes a firearms enhancement penalty.
At the time of the incident, the involved agencies invoked Critical Incident Task Force protocols, which activated a multi-agency investigation and involvement of an independent prosecutor to avoid potential conflicts of interest. ISP detectives are leading the ongoing investigation with the assistance of FBI agents and the Latah County Prosecutor's Office.
