FERDINAND – A Riggins man remains hospitalized following a shooting incident last Saturday morning, and a joint state and federal investigation continues concerning the incident.
Sean L. Anderson, 52, is undergoing medical treatment, with his current condition unknown.
No law enforcement officers were injured in the July 18 incident.
According to Capt. Jim Gorges, ICSO, Anderson was taken by Life Flight to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, after which he was transferred to an unidentified hospital for further treatment.
Information is limited due to the ongoing investigation, according to staff at the Idaho State Police district office in Lewiston.
ISP is leading the investigation, with assistance from the FBI, into the traffic stop-turned-pursuit that ended with Anderson being shot early Saturday morning in Ferdinand.
The incident began at approximately 2:47 a.m., according to an ISP release. A Lewis County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 12 on a vehicle for an apparent equipment violation. The driver initially stopped for the investigating deputy but then drove off, which initiated a pursuit.
An Idaho County Sheriff’s deputy, along with a Nez Perce Tribal Police officer assisted two Lewis County deputies in the pursuit.
According to ISP, at approximately 3:38 a.m., the driver stopped in a residential area of Ferdinand in Idaho County. Shots were fired, and the driver was injured.
Confirmation from ISP, Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis, and ICSO Capt. Jim Gorges said no officers were injured in the incident.
