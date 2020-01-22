RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “Go forward in life with a twinkle in your eye and a smile on your face, but with a great and strong purpose in your heart.”
Food for thought: “Health does not always come from medicine. Most of the time it comes from peace of mind, peace in heart, peace in soul. It comes from laughter and love.” from Higher Perspectives
The City of Riggins grant application through the Idaho Parks and Recreation Waterways Improvement Fund will renovate the city boat ramp and access road. Letters of support are needed from those who have used the boat ramp and have witnessed the need for this renovation project. Written comments are needed at Riggins City Hall by Friday, Jan. 24. Get those letters in to city hall today.
Rocke Wilson has scanned all the SRHS annuals from 1945-1986 and put them on DVDs which are for sale at the Riggins Library for $10 each with funds going to the Riggins Ambulance. If you would like Rocke to mail one to you with a $3 mailing fee, message him on Facebook. He is working on annuals from 1986-2020.
Amelia Chapman, SRHS senior daughter of Pastor Mike and Becky Chapman, was honored at the VFW mid-winter conference in Boise, for her essay in the “Voice of Democracy” contest Jan. 11. The assigned subject was “What Makes America Great.” She was one of only seven district winners chosen throughout the state of Idaho from more than 600 participants. Amelia received a scholarship award from the Veterans of Foreign Wars for her achievement. Congratulations, Ameila.
February is WWB (Women With Bait) month…ladies get ready for another year of fun fishing days and wonderful prizes at the end of the month. The Jetboat Captains and the Bait Boys are ready to help you.
Summervilles Bar & Café, located at 106 S Main Street, right in the middle of Riggins, would like to announce the reopening of the cafe for breakfast and lunch Wednesday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the same building is the Salmon River Inn Pizza & Sandwich Restaurant as well as Heaven’s Gate Brewery. Stop in and check them out.
Slate Creek Kennels is in the process of building a kennel for your doggy care. Stay tuned here and watch for posters in town for more info about the opening date.
McCall Winter Carnival and Festivities 2020 “It’s A Kid’s World” begins Friday, Jan. 24, and runs through Saturday, Feb. 1, with many many activities ongoing through every day and night
Check with the Salmon River High School Office for basketball schedule changes due to weather and postponed games.
Salmon River “Guide Together Give Back 2020” will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, with downriver rafting to start at Shorts Bar at 11 a.m., and going down to Lightning Creek as a fun float. There may be a paddle raft race as well. That evening there will be a potluck dinner at Riggins Community Center free and open to everyone with music and visiting…bring your own beverage. Setup for dinner will be 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6-ish and music 7-10:30 p.m. Cleanup will be Sunday morning before church. Let’s show some Canyon-wide love and have a lot of fun. Contact Mark Christensen at SRE for information.
Fit and Fall Proof classes are held each Tuesday and Thursday at the Salmon River Community Church fellowship room at 10-11 a.m. Classes are free and concentrate on strengthening and balancing exercises from a chair or from standing. Classes are open to everyone.
Community Lunch is held every Tuesday at noon at the Riggins Community Center for senior citizens and others who would like to have a great lunch with a nominal fee.
January 2020 Bingo night is tonight, Wednesday, the 22nd, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 and older with funds raised going to the senior transit. Two Bingo cards cost $5 which you use the entire evening; you can purchase additional ones if you want for 50 cents each. They also have a Queen of Hearts game and a progressive Bingo game.
Make plans to go to the Salmon River Public Library to see the “World War I: Lessons and Legacies Exhibition” on display for just another week and a half. This exhibition explores the history of the war and its lasting impact on American life.
The Salmon River Jet Boat Race will take place here in Riggins in April. The Pinehurst Quilters have made a unique quilt fashioned from Jetboat T-shirts from Race one to 2020s shirt. This quilt is on display at Pine Tree Credit Union; make a trip to look it over. Pine Tree also has a beautiful metal coat rack made by Tom Travis as a fund-raiser for Tammy Fleshing’s medical needs.
The 2020 Riggins Salmon Run will be held Sept. 12, running along the Salmon River. Plan now to register online and join the fun of the beauty of the course and the fun of the run.
Leighton Vander Esch: All quiet on the Leighton front except for announcing his second Football Camp to be held in Idaho, June 20. Sign-up options available including a professional photograph with Vander Esch. Leighton will be in attendance to lead certain stations and talk to campers, along with a selection of coaches from the Boise area. Camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16. Specific hosting venues will be announced later.
