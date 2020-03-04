RIGGINS -- Time to Spring ahead this Sunday, March 8th for Daylight Saving Time. Be sure to set those clocks ahead before you go to bed so you will be on time to church or wherever you go Sunday morning.
Quote of the week: “March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb…or in like a lamb and out like a lion.” Which is it this year?
February Women With Bait, WWB, are still fishing for that prize fish…the River loves to have the women fishing and the women have a great time. The Fish Dance and Awards will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020; prizes are really amazing for some lucky ladies.
Riggins Rodeo Queen Tryouts will be held at the Riggins Rodeo Grounds Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. MST. Contact Lynda Mann at 208-241-8822 cell or 208-494-8884 or e-mail her at lyndadmann@gmail.com for info and age limits.
March Artisan Madness Art Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, March 14 & 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., PDST both days, in White Bird at the White Bird Recreation Center, formerly the White Bird Elementary School. Admission is free; all items are $150 or less. The White Bird Library will offer baked goods both days.
Riggins Elementary School Science Fair will be held Thursday, March 19.
Spaghetti Feed and Auction Fund-raiser Saturday, March 21, at 6 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center to help with expenses for the Annual Jet Boat Race. As many of you know, the 36th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Race is the oldest continuous Jet Boat River Marathon Race in the USA. Racing Teams and past World Champions from Canada and USA will compete on the “Salmon River of No Return” April 17-18-18, 2020. Donations of any kind: Goods, services, gift certificates, or cash are greatly appreciated. Sponsors will receive recognition for donations at this event. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Salmon River High School Athletics. For more information call Glenna 208-315-2309 or email salmonriverjbra@gmail.com. They thank you for your support for this premier Idaho event. The entire success of the race depends on the generosity of our sponsors and huge efforts by more than 100 volunteers. Prize money, insurance, and permits are some of the huge costs of this race. Go to https:///www.facebook.com/SalmonRiverJetBoatRaces for information.
Get your raffle tickets for the most unique jet boat quilt fashioned by the Pinehurst Quilters from actual Salmon River Jet Boat T-shirts from the first race through the 2019 Race. The quilt is on display at Pine Tree Community Credit Union; tickets are available at Pine Tree, Idaho Banana Co, and Heath Realty.
Pinehurst Quilters, who are very benevolent to our Salmon River area, are offering a $300 Scholarship to any graduate of Salmon River High School who is returning to a university or trade school to continue their education. To apply, contact Teri Laughlin, Nightfeather, or Kathie Wright for information. This scholarship is not for a 2020 graduate, but for those already enrolled in college or trade school who are continuing their education.
James Boggan, son of Doug and Sharon Boggan and graduate of SRHS and U of I, had the opportunity to attend and graduate from Leadership Idaho Agriculture, class 40. “This 17-day class provided the opportunity to see agriculture from a different perspective, to meet some of the brightest people that I have ever met and showed me doors that I never thought existed or were possible. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity and excited for future opportunities,” said James. Congratulations and best wishes, James.
Corbin Medley, 1-year-old son of Casey Medley and Taylor Cleveland and grandson of Scott and Lorna Medley, is a warrior who is spreading awareness of CHD, congenital heart disease, thanks to Remington’s Hearts Foundation. Corbin was born Jan. 15, 2019; he has coarctation of the aorta, a ventricular septal defect and patent ductus arteriosus. Corbin has had three surgeries; he is hitting every milestone of a growing boy even though doctors originally thought he would be developmentally delayed due to his surgeries. His mom Taylor says, “Nothing will stop or slow this baby down! He’s about to start walking! It is amazing what a lot of love, patience, and hope can do in just a year! Corbin will continue to kick CHD and I’ll be with him every step of the way.”
Rosie Bloom, formerly of Riggins, now a Brookdale Rose Valley resident in Scappoose, Ore., was honored as resident of the month of November 2019. “We would like to thank Rosie for always having an amazing sense of humor. You keep everyone around you laughing and enjoying the time spent with you. You leave a smiling mark on everyone’s heart and for that you are our resident of the month for Rose Valley.” Rosie moved from Oklahoma where she was born to Idaho when she was 12 years old. She raised her family, Troy, Renee and Randy, in Riggins. Randy and his wife live in Scappoose. Rosie enjoys quilting, gardening, and spending time with her children. An interesting fact about Rosie: she was a part of a motorcycle club and used to race motorcycles. Rosie celebrated her 83rd birthday, March 2.
Leighton Vander Esch News: (Continued from last week): As you know Leighton is featured in a Buckle Up for Safety Program with the Idaho Transportation on this project,” said ITD Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson. Here is more information about the program. “We are thrilled to partner with Leigh’s in hard work and doing things the right way; these are his rules to live by. Wearing a seat belt is one of those rules and we hope other Idahoans follow that example.” Reports show that 85 percent of people in Idaho buckle up. However, almost two-thirds of those killed in motor vehicles crashes were not wearing their seat belts. The majority of those people were killed on rural roads. “Having Leighton on board can really make a difference in those rural communities,” Tomlinson said. “That’s where he grew up and he really understands the values of a small town, but he also has a broad appeal that will resonate with all Idahoans.” VanderEsch said, “I’m very proud to be from Idaho and my wife and I love to come home every chance we get,” Lately, I’ve been learning a lot about the importance of seat belt safety in my work with ITD; I’m excited to partner with them to help educate Idahoans about the importance of buckling up.” The statewide program “Rules to LIVE By” will include a media campaign featuring Vander Esch and educational events being planned at schools throughout the state. The first commercials featuring Vander Esch and his personal rules, including a message to “always buckle up” are on Facebook and Boise TV now. “I’m grateful that I can help save lives and give back to the place that will always be my home,” Vander Esch said.
