RIGGINS — After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, the 73rd annual Riggins Rodeo is geared up for this weekend, May 1 and 2. With the theme of “Back in the Saddle Again at the Riggins Rodeo,” the spirit of the community and its rodeo fans is high.
Sponsored by the Salmon River Cowboys Association, the rodeo will run both Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time at the Riggins Rodeo Arena ad will feature all the favorites. This includes team roping, ranch roping, calf roping, bronc riding, open junior boys steer riding, bull riding, local and open barrels, saddle bronc, wild cow milking and bareback.
This year’s event will be led by grand marshal Steve Pratt. “I was born and raised in Grangeville. My family farmed and ranched north of town on the Camas Prairie overlooking the Clearwater River close to Stites,” Pratt said. “I am the fourth generation at this locality.”
He has always been a cowboy, involved in ranching and farming with his dad, Ralph Pratt. He is a former bullrider and team roper, and was 3 years old when he attended his first Riggins Rodeo.
He married Margie (Thornbrugh) Pratt, from Nampa, in 1978. Son Zane Pratt (Brooke) now live in Riggins and daughter Chelsey Pratt-Banta (Shane) reside in Grangeville.
Read a full story on Pratt on the Riggins Rodeo Facebook page.
Queen tryouts will be held Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. at the arena. The 2021 queen is Becky Thompson of Nezperce, and princess is Logan Calvin of Lucile.
“Since last year was such a crazy year,” explained royalty adviser Lynda Mann, it bled into this year. “Having the tryouts on the morning of the first rodeo is something different, but we’re going to see how it works. It will give the 2020 girls a chance to have this year’s rodeo experience, then the new royalty can take over.”
The new queen is expected to be crowned at Sunday’s rodeo.
A “Decorate the Canyon” contest is currently under way for individuals and businesses to help make the rodeo weekend special. Anyone interested in taking part can text Joni Shepherd at 208-859-4725.
The cowboy breakfast will be held Sunday from 6 to 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m. Those interested should go to www.rigginsrodeo.com and download the parade entry form. Parade lineup is 10 a.m. at the city park. For questions, contact Tracie Pottenger at 208-469-0478.
The popular 2021 stick horse race is set for May 2 at 12:30. Sign up at the rodeo ticket booth at noon.
