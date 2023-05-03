RIGGINS — Get your boots and grab your pals, it’s time for the 75th annual Riggins Rodeo, sponsored by the Salmon River Cowboys Association.
This year’s event is set for Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7. The rodeo starts at 1:30 p.m. each day, MST, with mutton busting prior to the rodeo at 12:30 p.m. The rodeo includes ranch bronc, saddle bronc, calf roping, team roping, bull riding, bareback riding, wild cow milking, open barrel racing, open junior boys steer riding and local girls’ barrel racing. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for those 7-12, with 6 and younger free.
The Cowboy Breakfast is set for Sunday from 6-10 a.m., sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. The parade will be held Sunday, 11 a.m., with the theme of “Diamond in the Canyon.”
Longtime Riggins resident and rodeo supporter Donnie Clay will serve as the grand marshal for the Riggins Rodeo 2023.
Donnie was born to Frank and Joan Clay and lived in New Meadows, Pittsburg on the Snake River, and in Riggins until he was 5, depending on where his dad was stationed on the Circle C Ranch.
“We stayed in Riggins when my sister and I started school,” he said. “In the summer months, when I was 12, I would go with Dad and help with the haying for the ranch.” He later started breaking, shoeing horses, and cowboying for the ranch.
Donnie married his wife, Marty, in 1976, and they had two children, Joni and Chad.
“We rodeoed many years together and enjoyed the rodeo family,” he recalled. “We took our kids to rodeos and 4-H events throughout their childhood years.”
In his younger years, Donnie rode bulls briefly and made it to National High School Rodeo Finals and the National Little Britches Finals in saddle bronc. He also team roped for years.
“Now, I ride 4-wheelers and enjoy life with my family,” he said. “I have also been raising my own beef for the family and have finally grown a 1,000-pound steer.”
After working for Circle C Ranch, he worked briefly for Salmon River Lumber Company and at a handful of additional jobs.
“I started running heavy equipment for Glen Bowdem and then moved on to Hess Construction, with Ken Walters and Lance Hess, for numerous years,” he said. “Now, I’m the foreman for Idaho County Road Department in Riggins and looking forward to retirement.”
Donnie has been a member of Salmon River Cowboys Association for more than 40 years and has served as director, vice president and arena director.
His entire family is involved in the Riggins Rodeo in one way or another, including his grandsons.
“I am proud to say a Clay has been a part of the Riggins Rodeo every year since the Salmon River Cowboy Association was established in 1948. We are four generations deep in Riggins Rodeo,” Donnie said. “I am very proud and honored to be this year’s grand marshal.”
