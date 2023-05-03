Riggins Rodeo Queen 2023 Tesslynn Beeson photo

Riggins Rodeo Queen 2023 Tesslynn Beeson is pictured with horses Pepper and Gumby.

 Photo by Nicole Hill

RIGGINS — Get your boots and grab your pals, it’s time for the 75th annual Riggins Rodeo, sponsored by the Salmon River Cowboys Association.

This year’s event is set for Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7. The rodeo starts at 1:30 p.m. each day, MST, with mutton busting prior to the rodeo at 12:30 p.m. The rodeo includes ranch bronc, saddle bronc, calf roping, team roping, bull riding, bareback riding, wild cow milking, open barrel racing, open junior boys steer riding and local girls’ barrel racing. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for those 7-12, with 6 and younger free.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.