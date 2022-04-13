RIGGINS — Happenings across the nation and world may seem far away at times; however, the social issues occurring have not left local school districts out of the mix of controversy.
“The last few years have been challenging, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the political and social issues our country has faced,” Salmon River Joint School District 243 Superintendent Jim Doramus recently wrote to district patrons.
He said this year the district has been working on revising two policies that have attracted a lot of attention, Policy 3281, “Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation,” and Policy 2510P, “Selection of Library Materials Procedure.
“These policies needed revision because they both had sections that needed to be revised when put into practice,” he said.
Recently, a community member had taken offense regarding school library materials, among other issues, posting signs and quietly protesting near the school. The Free Press was contacted by some Riggins patrons who felt the protest signs were offensive in and of themselves.
“He’s a radical, and misinformed about the levy and many other things,” said a district patron.
Doramus said a Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation policy is needed to outline procedures to be followed by the student, their parents, and school staff when appropriate.
“The revised policy protects the rights of all of the district’s students and staff,” Doramus wrote in his correspondence to the district.
He said the Selection of Library Materials Procedure needed revision and clarification in the following areas: Procedure for purchasing library books; how parents can partner with school staff to monitor the books their children read; and how parents/guardians, patrons, or community members can use the process to challenge a specific book.
“Despite the rumors, the district does not have any curriculum that advocates for or against gender identity or sexual orientation, nor is it taught,” Doramus said. “Individuals did bring two elementary library books to our attention—their concerns dealt with gender identity and sexual orientation content. These books prompted a need to revise and clarify our Selection of Library Materials Procedure policy.”
The “Selection of Library Material Procedure Policy” was drafted after listening to many comments and concerns from the public and staff. The entire policy can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1nZgUfITI_RH-NptfSVPYyNG4LyNhL5pS/edit?usp=sharg&ouid=105728539102911688117&rtpof=true&sd=true
Concerned citizens may submit written comments to the SRJSD 243 board by e-mailing hollonm@jsd243.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.