RIGGINS — An all-Riggins School Reunion will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. in Riggins City Park. Anyone who has gone to school in Riggins, from the class of 1964 back to the first class who graduated from SRHS is invited to attend. Take chairs and memorabilia to share for the afternoon; a catered dinner will be held at the Riggins Community Center at 6 p.m. Reunion cost is $20 per person. For information, contact Larry Ellibee at 208-941-7025, Steve Rice at 208-791-8827, Marie Henderson Ingram at 208-503-0022, Ron McCracken at 208-484-1945/cabin 208-392-9473.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments